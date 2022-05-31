India's economic growth slows to 4.1% y/y in January-March quarter

NEW DELHI, May 31 (Reuters) - India's economic growth slowed to 4.1% year-on-year in the January-March quarter, the slowest pace in a year, official data on Tuesday showed, amid rising risks from higher prices of crude oil and commodities after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast gross domestic product in Asia's third-largest economy would grow 4% year-on-year in the January-March quarter, compared with an upwardly revised 5.4% in the October-December period and 8.5% in July-September.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed, editing by Ed Osmond)

((manoj.kumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91(11) 49548029;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.