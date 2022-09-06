India's DreamFolks Services surges 68% in market debut after $70 mln IPO

BENGALURU, Sept 6 (Reuters) - DreamFolks Services DREM.NS, India's largest airport service aggregator, soared 68.4% in its market debut on Tuesday, after its $70 million initial public offering drew strong investor response.

Shares of the company climbed to as much as 549 rupees, compared with the issue price of 326 rupees.

The company's IPO had last month drawn bids for nearly 57 times the shares on offer.

($1 = 79.8500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

