India's Dr.Reddy's terminates COVID-19 treatment study in Kuwait

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and Global Response Aid FZCO said they terminated their clinical trial in Kuwait of Fujifilm Holdings' COVID-19 treatment Avigan in patients with moderate to severe symptoms.

A late-stage North American trial of Avigan in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 will continue, the Indian drugmaker said on Wednesday in a regulatory filing.

