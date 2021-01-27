India's Dr.Reddy's terminates COVID-19 treatment study in Kuwait

BENGALURU, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Dr.Reddy's Laboratories REDY.NS and Global Response Aid FZCO said they terminated their clinical trial in Kuwait of Fujifilm Holdings' 4901.T COVID-19 treatment Avigan in patients with moderate to severe symptoms.

A late-stage North American trial of Avigan in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 will continue, the Indian drugmaker said on Wednesday in a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((AnuronKumar.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99863 58469;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.