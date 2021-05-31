India's Dr. Reddy's in talks with government to bring Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine

NEW DELHI, May 31 (Reuters) - India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories REDY.NS is in talks with the government to bring Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine into the country, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Monday.
Dr. Reddy's is also in talks with the Indian government and the private sector to supply the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine, which the company expects to commercially launch in the country in the middle of next month.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Toby Chopra)
