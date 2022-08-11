Commodities

India's domestic airlines get a boost as cap on ticket prices lifts

Contributor
Tanvi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

Shares of Indian domestic airlines rose on Thursday, a day after the civil aviation ministry said it will remove the restrictions on ticket prices it had imposed two years ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BENGALURU, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian domestic airlines rose on Thursday, a day after the civil aviation ministry said it will remove the restrictions on ticket prices it had imposed two years ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Domestic airlines IndiGo, SpiceJet Ltd SPJT.NS, Air India, Go First and Vistara - a joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI - can now price tickets freely.

Shares of top airline IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd INGL.NS rose as much as 2.3% to 2084.6 rupees while smaller rival SpiceJet Ltd SPJT.NS jumped as much as 7% to 47.9 rupees.

The government had imposed a minimum and maximum band based on the flight's duration to prevent ticket prices from spiking once restrictions on air travel eased.

Competition in the Indian aviation space is expected to heat up with the launch of Akasa Air and revival of Jet Airways JET.NS.

The upcoming festival season is expected to boost demand for air travel, with passenger numbers already touching pre-COVID levels. But high fuel costs continue to be a dampener.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora)

((tanvi.mehta@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/TanviMehta710;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular