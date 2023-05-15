India's DMart falls on quarterly profit miss, margin drop

May 15 (Reuters) - Shares of India's Avenue Supermarts Ltd AVEU.NS, which operates the DMart retail chain, fell 3.5% on Monday after the company's fourth-quarter profit missed estimates and core profit margin contracted.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin fell to 7.3% in the reported quarter from 8.4% in the year-ago period, the company said on Saturday.

DMart's profit rose nearly 8% to 4.60 billion rupees year-on-year, but missed analysts' estimate of 5.21 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Aleef Jahan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

