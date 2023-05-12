India's DLF posts 41% rise in Q4 profit on lower costs

BENGALURU, May 12 (Reuters) - DLF Ltd DLF.NS, India's biggest real estate company by market value, reported a 40.6% increase in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by a fall in expenses and sustained housing demand.
DLF's consolidated net profit increased to 5.07 billion rupees ($62 million) in the fourth quarter, from 4.05 billion rupees a year earlier.
DLF's revenue fell 5.9% to 14.56 billion rupees, while expenses declined 12.4%.
WHY IT MATTERS
Despite high interest rates, the demand for luxury housing is booming in India, which has helped DLF post a rise in profit in each quarter of last financial year. The company plans to continue to focus on luxury and premium projects as it finds it difficult to make profits in the popular affordable housing segment.
Earlier this month, rival Godrej Properties Ltd GODR.NSreported a 58% jump in fourth quarter profit.
PEER COMPARISON
Valuation (next 12 months)
Estimates (next 12 months)
Analysts' sentiment
RIC
PE
EV/EBITDA
Revenue growth
Profit
growth
Mean
rating*
# of analysts
Stock
to price target**
Div yield (%)
DLF Ltd
DLF.NS
36.35
44.93
32.76
43.25
Buy
16
0.98
0.69
Prestige
Estates Projects Ltd
PREG.NS
26.15
10.03
13.74
53.39
Strong Buy
17
0.84
0.31
Godrej
Properties Ltd
GODR.NS
45.24
67.36
17.68
37.26
Hold
19
0.93
-
Sobha
Ltd
SOBH.NS
12.49
6.92
20.12
135.75
Strong Buy
16
0.62
0.59
* The mean of analyst ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell
** The ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT
JAN-MARCH STOCK PERFORMANCE
-- All data from Refinitiv
-- $1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees
DLF shares vs peershttps://tmsnrt.rs/3BlC426
