India's Divi's Labs misses profit estimates on higher expenses

November 06, 2023 — 02:47 am EST

Written by Rishika Sadam for Reuters ->

HYDERABAD, Nov 6 (Reuters) - India's Divi's Laboratories DIVI.NS reported a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly profit on Monday, dragged down by higher expenses at a time when generic drug makers have flagged easing price pressures in key markets such as the United States.

Consolidated profit fell 29.4% to 3.48 billion rupees ($41.83 million) in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 4.93 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of 4.41 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

Hyderabad-based Divi's Labs is one of the country's largest manufactures of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), which are crucial chemical compounds in a drug that help produce desired health effects. It also provides contract manufacturing services to global players.

The pharmaceutical company, whose core markets are Europe and the United States, said revenue from operations rose 2.9% to 19.09 billion rupees. Exports to the United States and Europe account for more than 60% of its total revenue.

Total expenses rose 15.6% to 15.26 billion rupees. However, raw material costs fell 13% to 7.11 billion rupees.

Shares of Divi's Labs were trading 1.46% higher after the results, compared with a 0.74% rise in the Nifty pharma index .NIPHARM.

Last week, larger rival Sun Pharmaceuticals SUN.NSreported a bigger-than-expected rise in second-quarter profit, driven by strong sales in its domestic and U.S. formulation businesses.

($1 = 83.2000 Indian rupees)

