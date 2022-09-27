India's Dish TV falls 10% as shareholders reject results, auditor appointment

BENGALURU, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Shares of Dish TV DSTV.NS fell as much as 10% on Tuesday, a day after the broadcast satellite service provider's share holders rejected audited statements for last two fiscals, appointments of a new auditor and an independent director.

Yes Bank, which holds an about 25% stake in Dish TV, has been pushing for a board reconstitution, citing corporate governance issues.

