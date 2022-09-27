US Markets
DISH

India's Dish TV falls 10% as shareholders reject results, auditor appointment

Contributor
Nallur Sethuraman Reuters
Published

Shares of Dish TV fell as much as 10% on Tuesday, a day after the broadcast satellite service provider's share holders rejected audited statements for last two fiscals, appointments of a new auditor and an independent director.

BENGALURU, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Shares of Dish TV DSTV.NS fell as much as 10% on Tuesday, a day after the broadcast satellite service provider's share holders rejected audited statements for last two fiscals, appointments of a new auditor and an independent director.

Yes Bank, which holds an about 25% stake in Dish TV, has been pushing for a board reconstitution, citing corporate governance issues.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DISH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular