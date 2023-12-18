India's direct tax collection rises 21% y/y in April-Dec

Adds detail

NEW DELHI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Indian government collected 13.7 trillion rupees ($164 billion) in net direct taxes during April 1-Dec. 17, showing a year-on-year growth of 21%, according a statement issued on Monday.

The tax collection includes corporate tax of 6.95 trillion rupees and personal income tax of 6.73 trillion rupees, the statement from Ministry of Finance said. It did not specify corporate and personal tax collected during the same period last year.

The Indian government aims to mop up 18.2 trillion rupees in direct taxes in the current fiscal year that started April 1. Direct taxes comprise taxes paid by firms on profits and by individuals on their income.

During April 1-Dec. 17, the government's gross tax collected, before adjusting refunds, was 15.96 trillion rupees, about 17% higher than last year.

The government has issued tax refunds worth 2.3 trillion rupees during the current fiscal year, the statement said.

($1 = 83.1274 Indian rupees)

