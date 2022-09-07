India's digital revolution offers investment opportunities to U.S., says finmin

NEW DELHI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - India's digital revolution offered investment opportunities for the United States, the South Asian country's finance minister said on Wednesday.

"India's Open Network for Digital Commerce has revolutionised the retail and manufacturing sector," Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday at a business conference in the Indian capital, adding that this offered business opportunities to foreign companies.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar in New Delhi; Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((shilpa.jamkhandikar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.