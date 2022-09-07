US Markets

India's digital revolution offers investment opportunities to U.S., says finmin

Contributor
Manoj Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

India's digital revolution offered investment opportunities for the United States, the South Asian country's finance minister said on Wednesday.

NEW DELHI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - India's digital revolution offered investment opportunities for the United States, the South Asian country's finance minister said on Wednesday.

"India's Open Network for Digital Commerce has revolutionised the retail and manufacturing sector," Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday at a business conference in the Indian capital, adding that this offered business opportunities to foreign companies.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar in New Delhi; Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((shilpa.jamkhandikar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular