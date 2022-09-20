India's Digit Insurance IPO kept on hold by markets regulator

MUMBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - India's markets regulator has kept an initial public offering from Digit Insurance on hold, according to a document on its website.

The Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) said the company's IPO was kept in 'abeyance', but did not offer any further explanation for the action.

Reuters reported last month that the company, backed by backed by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax Group, aimed to raise around $440 million through an initial public offering.

Founded in 2017, Digit is trying to expand its presence in general insurance by offering a better customer service including easier claim settlements.

The company's prospectus filed last month showed the IPO will consist of a fresh issue of shares worth 12.5 billion Indian rupees ($158 million), while existing shareholders will sell up to 109.4 million shares.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Mumbai, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((shilpa.jamkhandikar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.