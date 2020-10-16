India's diesel sales rise above pre-COVID-19 levels in October - Industry data

Contributor
Nidhi Verma Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI

India's diesel consumption rose 8.8% in the first half of this month from a year ago, its first annual increase since March, when the nation imposed lockdown restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, preliminary industry data showed.

NEW DELHI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - India's diesel consumption rose 8.8% in the first half of this month from a year ago, its first annual increase since March, when the nation imposed lockdown restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, preliminary industry data showed.

Diesel sales, which accounts for roughly two-fifths of refined fuel demand in the country, totalled 2.65 million tonnes, showed the preliminary data compiled by Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS, the country's top refiner and fuel retailer.

Petrol sales during Oct. 1-15 rose 1.5% from a year earlier to 982,000 tonnes, the data showed.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((nidhi.verma@thomsonreuters.com ; +91 11 49548031; Reuters Messaging: nidhi.verma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More