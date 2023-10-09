India's Delhi police files complaint against Hero MotoCorp chairman alleging forgery

BENGALURU, Oct 9 (Reuters) - India's Delhi Police have filed a case against Pawan Munjal, the chairman of India's Hero MotoCorp HROM.NS, on allegations of forgery and fraud, according to a representative for the police and a copy of the first information report seen by Reuters on Monday.

