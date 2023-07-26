India's Deepak Fertilisers posts worst profit drop in over 4 years

Adds reporting period in paragraph 2

BENGALURU, July 26 (Reuters) - India's Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals DPFE.NS on Wednesday posted its worst fall in profit in over four years, dragged by lower sales.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 74.6% to 1.10 billion rupees ($13.4 million) in the quarter ended June 30, its biggest decline since March 2019. Revenue from operations fell 23.7%.

The company separately announced the appointment of Deepak Rastogi as chief financial officer with effect from Aug. 1.

Deepak Fertiliser's revenue from its chemicals segment fell 30% while revenue from fertilisers dropped about 15% from a year ago.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities say inventory destocking by clients and weak demand from certain end users are projected to continue for the majority of the first-half of the current fiscal in the chemicals industry.

China's post-pandemic reopening has disappointed, and the resulting weakness in demand, combined with over-capacity across a wide range of sectors, is causing a surge in exports and, as a result, severe pressure on product pricing, the analysts said.

Rival Coromandel International CORF.NS will report their earnings on Thursday.

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation

DPFE.NS

8.57

6.33

1.29

NULL

BUY

1

0.86

1.69

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals

CHMB.NS

8.21

5.72

-22.83

21.93

HOLD

3

0.87

2.78

Coromandel International

CORF.NS

13.77

9.30

-14.50

4.84

BUY

9

0.81

1.24

Paradeep Phosphartes

PRAO.NS

10.93

8.68

-3.83

42.76

STRONG BUY

2

0.74

NULL

* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell ** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

-- ($1 = 82.0025 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Navamya.GaneshAcharya@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8805175330 ;))

