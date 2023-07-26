India's Deepak Fertilisers posts worst profit drop in over 4 years

Adds reporting period in paragraph 2
BENGALURU, July 26 (Reuters) - India's Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals DPFE.NS on Wednesday posted its worst fall in profit in over four years, dragged by lower sales.
The company's consolidated net profit fell 74.6% to 1.10 billion rupees ($13.4 million) in the quarter ended June 30, its biggest decline since March 2019. Revenue from operations fell 23.7%.
The company separately announced the appointment of Deepak Rastogi as chief financial officer with effect from Aug. 1.
For further earnings highlights, click:
KEY CONTEXT
Deepak Fertiliser's revenue from its chemicals segment fell 30% while revenue from fertilisers dropped about 15% from a year ago.
Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities say inventory destocking by clients and weak demand from certain end users are projected to continue for the majority of the first-half of the current fiscal in the chemicals industry.
China's post-pandemic reopening has disappointed, and the resulting weakness in demand, combined with over-capacity across a wide range of sectors, is causing a surge in exports and, as a result, severe pressure on product pricing, the analysts said.
Rival Coromandel International CORF.NS will report their earnings on Thursday.
PEER COMPARISON
Valuation (next 12 months)
Estimates (next 12 months)
Analysts' sentiment
RIC
PE
EV/EBITDA
Revenue growth
profit growth
Mean rating*
Number of analysts
Stock to price target**
Div yield (%)
Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation
DPFE.NS
8.57
6.33
1.29
NULL
BUY
1
0.86
1.69
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals
CHMB.NS
8.21
5.72
-22.83
21.93
HOLD
3
0.87
2.78
Coromandel International
CORF.NS
13.77
9.30
-14.50
4.84
BUY
9
0.81
1.24
Paradeep Phosphartes
PRAO.NS
10.93
8.68
-3.83
42.76
STRONG BUY
2
0.74
NULL
* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell ** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT
APRIL-JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE
-- All data from Refinitiv
-- ($1 = 82.0025 Indian rupees)
APRIL-JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE https://tmsnrt.rs/3q3oU7V
(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)
((Navamya.GaneshAcharya@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8805175330 ;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.