India's December WPI inflation eases to 4.95% y/y - govt

Credit: REUTERS/RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI

January 16, 2023 — 01:36 am EST

Written by Aftab Ahmed for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price-based inflation (WPI) INWPI=ECI eased in December to 4.95% year-on-year, government data showed on Monday.

The reading was lower than the Reuters forecast of 5.60% and 5.85% recorded in the previous month.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Aftab.Ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99109 33884; Reuters Messaging: twitter: @aftabahmed00))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.