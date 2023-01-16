India's December WPI inflation eases to 4.95% y/y - govt

NEW DELHI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price-based inflation (WPI) INWPI=ECI eased in December to 4.95% year-on-year, government data showed on Monday.

The reading was lower than the Reuters forecast of 5.60% and 5.85% recorded in the previous month.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

