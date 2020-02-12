India's December industrial output contracts 0.3% y/y - govt

Manoj Kumar
Published
NEW DELHI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - India's industrial output INIP=ECI contracted 0.3% in December from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast industrial output to rise 1.8%.

The cumulative growth in April-December over the corresponding period of the previous year was 0.5%, the data showed.

