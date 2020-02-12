India's December industrial output contracts 0.3% y/y - govt

NEW DELHI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - India's industrial output INIP=ECI contracted 0.3% in December from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast industrial output to rise 1.8%.

The cumulative growth in April-December over the corresponding period of the previous year was 0.5%, the data showed.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((manoj.kumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 11 4954 8029; Reuters Messaging: manoj.kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.