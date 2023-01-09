India's December fuel demand rises 3.1% year on year

Jan 9 (Reuters) - India's fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, rose 3.1% year on year in December to 19.60 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Monday.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 5.9% higher at 2.98 million tonnes. Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 3.9% to 2.58 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.