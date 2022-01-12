India's Dec retail inflation accelerates to 5.59% y/y - govt

NEW DELHI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation INCPIY=ECI accelerated to 5.59% in December from 4.91% in the previous month, pushed up by rising prices of manufactured items, government data released on Wednesday showed.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted annual inflation at 5.80%.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

