India's Dec palm oil imports drop, soft oils rise

MUMBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in December fell from a year ago as a steep rally in prices reduced its discount to rivals, prompting refiners to increase imports of soyoil and sunflower oil, a leading trade body said on Wednesday.

The country imported 565,943 tonnes of palm oil in December, down 27% from a year earlier, while soyoil imports jumped 22% to 392,471 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.

Sunflower oil imports stood at 258,449 tonnes, up 10%, the trade body said.

India buys palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, with soyoil mainly imported from Argentina and Brazil. It purchases sunflower oil from Russia and Ukraine.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Jason Neely)

