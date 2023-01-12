India's Dec gold imports plunge 79%; fall by over a third in 2022 - sources

MUMBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - India's gold imports in December plunged 79% from a year earlier to the lowest level in at least two decades for the month as a rally in local prices MAUc1 near record high dampened demand, two government sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Lower imports by the world's second-biggest consumer of the precious metal could limit gains in global prices XAU= trading near their highest in eight months.

The drop in imports could help in bringing down India's trade deficit and support the rupee INR=IN.

India imported 20 tonnes in the December, down from 95 tonnes a year ago, said a government official, who asked not to be named since he is not authorised to speak to the media.

In value terms, December imports plunged to $1.18 billion from $4.73 billion a year ago, he said.

India's gold imports in 2022 dropped to 706 tonnes from 1,068 tonnes a year ago, another government official said.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-68414378 ; Reuters Messaging: rajendra.jadhav.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.