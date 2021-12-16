India's Dec 1-15 gasoil sales rise as industries crank up, data shows

NEW DELHI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - India's gasoil sales in the first half of December rose from November and compared to the same period last year, preliminary sales data showed on Thursday, reflecting a pick up in industrial activity in the world's third-biggest oil consumer.

Gasoil sales by the country's state fuel retailers were 2.87 million tonnes during Dec. 1-15, the data compiled by state-owned refiners showed, up 17.9% from the same period in November and up 3.3% from a year ago. However, sales were down 1.68% from the same period in 2019.

State retailers Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS, Hindustan Petroleum Corp HPCL.NS and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL.NS own about 90% of the country's retail fuel outlets.

Sales of gasoil, which account for about two-fifths of India's overall refined fuel consumption, are directly linked to industrial activity in Asia's third-largest economy.

India's manufacturing activity in November grew at the fastest pace in 10 months, buoyed by a strong pick-up in demand, according to a survey by IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index INPMI=ECI.

Gasoline sales during the period continued to stay above pre-COVID-19 levels as people continued to prefer using personal vehicles over public transport for safety reasons.

Sales were 1.12 million tonnes, up 16.2% from the same period in 2019, 6.9% higher than in November and up 5.9% from a year ago, the data showed.

Below is a table of India's preliminary fuel sales data with volumes in thousand tonnes.

Refined Fuel

Dec. 1-15

%chg from Nov 1-15

%chg yr/yr

%chg vs Dec 2019

Gasoline

1,116.54

6.94

5.91

16.19

Gasoil

2,874.37

17.85

3.34

-1.68

Jet Fuel

238.07

11.83

22.65

-29.74

Liquefied Petroleum Gas

1,227.94

9.48

3.81

14.51

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((nidhi.verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 11 49548031; Reuters Messaging: nidhi.verma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.