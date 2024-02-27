News & Insights

India's debt-burdened Vodafone Idea to raise over $5 bln

February 27, 2024 — 08:06 am EST

Written by Rama Venkat and Aleef Jahan for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 27 (Reuters) - India's Vodafone Idea VODA.NS said on Tuesday its board approved a fund raise of around 450 billion rupees ($5.43 billion) through equity and debt, which will help the debt-saddled telecom company expand its 4G network and rollout 5G services.

A fund raise of 200 billion rupees through equity or equity-linked instruments was approved, the company said, adding it remained engaged with its lenders on finalising debt funding.

The fund infusion is in line with analysts' expectations of capital needs in the range of 400-500 billion rupees ($4.83 billion-$6.03 billion) to catch up with larger rivals in terms of network capacity.

CEO Akshay Moondra, in a post-earnings call last month, said Vodafone Idea could roll out its 5G services within six to seven months after it raises funds.

Larger rivals Bharti Airtel BRTI.NS and Reliance Jio have already rolled out 5G services in most parts of the country. Their average revenue per user, a key performance metric for telecom firms, stood at 208 rupees and 181.7 rupees, respectively, in the October-December quarter, with Vodafone Idea's coming in at 145 rupees.

The company last raised 250 billion rupees in April 2019 through a rights issue and a promoter group entity that it did not name promised financial support of 20 billion rupees in August last year.

($1 = 82.8490 Indian rupees)

