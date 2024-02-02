India's Dalmia Bharat Sugar posts flat Q3 profit due to weak sales

BENGALURU, Feb 2 (Reuters) - India's Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries DLMI.NS reported a flat third-quarter profit on Friday as weak sales of its mainstay - refined sugar - offset strong demand in the distillery business.
Consolidated net profit came in at 649.2 million rupees ($7.83 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 649.1 million rupees a year earlier.
The company, which counts Britannia BRIT.NS, Dabur DABU.NS and United Breweries UBBW.NS among its clients, said its revenue from operations slipped 2.7% to 5.84 billion rupees.
KEY CONTEXT
India, the world's second-largest sugar producer, witnessed sugar output and supply disruptions in November and December last year due to unseasonal rainfall in key cane-growing states of Maharashtra and Karnataka.
This hit sales of refined sugar makers, including Dalmia Bharat Sugar and its peers Dwarikesh Sugar DWAR.NS and Dhampur Sugar Mills DAMS.NS.
PEER COMPARISON
|
Valuation (next 12 months)
Estimates (next 12 months)
Analysts' sentiment
RIC
PE
EV/EBITDA
Price/Sales
Revenue growth
Profit growth
Mean rating*
No. of analysts
Stock to price target**
Div yield (%)
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
DLMI.NS
9.26
4.70
NULL
12.48
NULL
Buy
1
0.74
1.00
Balrampur Chini Mills
BACH.NS
13.53
8.72
3.59
11.92
6.32
Buy
4
0.80
1.09
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
DWAR.NS
12.87
5.54
NULL
-0.13
-0.59
Buy
3
0.79
2.37
Dhampur Sugar Mills
DAMS.NS
8.18
NaN
3.60
NULL
NULL
Null
0.76
1.92
* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell
** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT
OCTOBER-DECEMBER STOCK PERFORMANCE
-- $1 = 82.88 rupees
(Reporting by Manvi Pant and Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)
