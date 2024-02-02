India's Dalmia Bharat Sugar posts flat Q3 profit due to weak sales

BENGALURU, Feb 2 (Reuters) - India's Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries DLMI.NS reported a flat third-quarter profit on Friday as weak sales of its mainstay - refined sugar - offset strong demand in the distillery business.

Consolidated net profit came in at 649.2 million rupees ($7.83 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 649.1 million rupees a year earlier.

The company, which counts Britannia BRIT.NS, Dabur DABU.NS and United Breweries UBBW.NS among its clients, said its revenue from operations slipped 2.7% to 5.84 billion rupees.

KEY CONTEXT

India, the world's second-largest sugar producer, witnessed sugar output and supply disruptions in November and December last year due to unseasonal rainfall in key cane-growing states of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

This hit sales of refined sugar makers, including Dalmia Bharat Sugar and its peers Dwarikesh Sugar DWAR.NS and Dhampur Sugar Mills DAMS.NS.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months) Estimates (next 12 months) Analysts' sentiment RIC PE EV/EBITDA Price/Sales Revenue growth Profit growth Mean rating* No. of analysts Stock to price target** Div yield (%) Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries DLMI.NS 9.26 4.70 NULL 12.48 NULL Buy 1 0.74 1.00 Balrampur Chini Mills BACH.NS 13.53 8.72 3.59 11.92 6.32 Buy 4 0.80 1.09 Dwarikesh Sugar Industries DWAR.NS 12.87 5.54 NULL -0.13 -0.59 Buy 3 0.79 2.37 Dhampur Sugar Mills DAMS.NS 8.18 NaN 3.60 NULL NULL Null 0.76 1.92 * Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell ** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT OCTOBER-DECEMBER STOCK PERFORMANCE -- All data from LSEG -- $1 = 82.88 rupees OCTOBER-DECEMBER STOCK PERFORMANCE https://tmsnrt.rs/3Otyvhz (Reporting by Manvi Pant and Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami) ((Manvi.Pant@thomsonreuters.com; +918447554364;))

