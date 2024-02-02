News & Insights

Commodities

India's Dalmia Bharat Sugar posts flat Q3 profit due to weak sales

February 02, 2024 — 08:37 am EST

Written by Manvi Pant and Hritam Mukherjee for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 2 (Reuters) - India's Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries DLMI.NS reported a flat third-quarter profit on Friday as weak sales of its mainstay - refined sugar - offset strong demand in the distillery business.

Consolidated net profit came in at 649.2 million rupees ($7.83 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 649.1 million rupees a year earlier.

The company, which counts Britannia BRIT.NS, Dabur DABU.NS and United Breweries UBBW.NS among its clients, said its revenue from operations slipped 2.7% to 5.84 billion rupees.

For further results highlights, click (nFWN3EN10N)

KEY CONTEXT

India, the world's second-largest sugar producer, witnessed sugar output and supply disruptions in November and December last year due to unseasonal rainfall in key cane-growing states of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

This hit sales of refined sugar makers, including Dalmia Bharat Sugar and its peers Dwarikesh Sugar DWAR.NS and Dhampur Sugar Mills DAMS.NS.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Price/Sales

Revenue growth

Profit growth

Mean rating*

No. of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries

DLMI.NS

9.26

4.70

NULL

12.48

NULL

Buy

1

0.74

1.00

Balrampur Chini Mills

BACH.NS

13.53

8.72

3.59

11.92

6.32

Buy

4

0.80

1.09

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries

DWAR.NS

12.87

5.54

NULL

-0.13

-0.59

Buy

3

0.79

2.37

Dhampur Sugar Mills

DAMS.NS

8.18

NaN

3.60

NULL

NULL

Null

0.76

1.92

* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

OCTOBER-DECEMBER STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- All data from LSEG

-- $1 = 82.88 rupees

OCTOBER-DECEMBER STOCK PERFORMANCE https://tmsnrt.rs/3Otyvhz

(Reporting by Manvi Pant and Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Manvi.Pant@thomsonreuters.com; +918447554364;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.