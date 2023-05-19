India's Dalmia Bharat Sugar doubles Q4 profit on higher sales

News & Insights

May 19, 2023 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by Biplob Kumar Das for Reuters

BENGALURU, May 19 (Reuters) - India's Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd DLMI.NS on Friday said its fourth-quarter profit nearly doubled, aided by higher sales in their sugar and distillery segments.

The sugar manufacturer's net profit from continuing operations rose to 1.25 billion Indian rupees ($15.28 million) in the quarter ended March 31 from 627.2 million rupees.

Revenue from operations rose nearly 35.8% to 11.49 billion rupees, as export volumes for sugar went up and ethanol prices spiked.

WHY IT MATTERS

India's sugar manufacturers have gained from a hike in prices during the quarter, which helped sugarmakers make cane payments to farmers on time, Reuters reported last month.

Sugar sales remained high as India is set to record one of its hottest summers, which is likely to boost consumption of sugar products such as cold drinks and ice cream.

Sugar production, however, slowed, hurt by lower output from the western state of Maharashtra, the country's top producer of the sweetener.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Price/Sales

Revenue growth

Profit growth

Mean rating*

# of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd

DLMI.NS

7.43

NaN

NULL

NULL

NULL

Buy

0.75

1.09

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BACH.NS

13.18

10.09

3.52

20.30

74.10

Buy

5

0.84

0.65

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd

DWAR.NS

9.21

6.38

3.42

1.35

62.11

Strong Buy

4

0.70

2.25

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd

DAMS.NS

8.93

6.58

3.60

-0.43

15.08

Buy

1

0.91

2.03

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

Dalmia Bharat Sugar shares vs peershttps://tmsnrt.rs/3pWjETh

(Reporting by Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Biplobkumar.das@thomsonreuters.com; 9101861583;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

