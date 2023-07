BENGALURU, July 6 (Reuters) - Dabur India Ltd DABU.NS said on Thursday it estimated that first-quarter sales increased more than 10%, as easing inflation allowed customers to spend more on the consumer goods company's products.

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

