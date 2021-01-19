India's Cryptocurrency Infrastructure is Catching Up - But User Experience for Newcomers is Critical

By Edul Patel, Co-Founder and COO of Mudrex

Until March last year, India had become something of a barren wasteland for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Before that, thanks to a shock 2018 ruling by the Reserve Bank of India, banks had been barred from offering services to clients handling digital asset transactions. Transaction volumes plummeted overnight as traders were forced onto peer-to-peer platforms.

However, following a decision by the Supreme Court of India that overturned the ruling, operators were once again free to set up business in the world’s second-most populous country, opening up the crypto markets to a further 1.3 billion people.

The current Bitcoin bull run, which has led to new all-time highs for the flagship crypto asset, is largely attributed to institutional investors. While this may be true in Western economies, Indian institutions have been warier of dipping a toe into crypto investments, partly as a result of the previous ruling but also because the Indian government still has yet to issue any concrete legal framework around digital assets.

However, retail crypto traders haven’t been nearly so hesitant. Executives from local exchanges, including Unicoin and CoinDCX, have gone on the record to speak of stellar growth of up to ten times user numbers and trading volumes in a single month since the Supreme Court decision.

Barriers for New Users

Now, what we’re seeing is a kind of fast-tracked evolution of the Indian cryptocurrency markets. Investment is pouring in, and new exchanges are setting up shop, creating a competitive and buzzing market. Banks are starting to welcome crypto firms, and innovation is heating up.

However, Indian cryptocurrency entrepreneurs could do well to take some lessons from developments elsewhere in the digital asset space and avoid some of the pitfalls. Namely, ensure that they’re putting a strong focus on user experience for newcomers from the get-go.

During the last round of crypto-mania in 2017 and 2018, newcomers learned the hard way that cryptocurrency is a complicated space to navigate. We saw a similar pattern of innovation, investment, and new users during that time as India is experiencing now. However, investors in cryptocurrencies came up against the many barriers to successful participation.

Firstly, choosing an exchange in a busy market can be a minefield. With different fee structures, trading pairs, user interfaces, and instruments on offer, users can quickly become overwhelmed by the available options.

A Steep Learning Curve to Profitability

Many new investors from the retail segment also come into cryptocurrency as a hobby, often hoping to make some passive income on the side of their full-time jobs. However, the reality is that entering the digital asset space can be a steep learning curve, even for those who have some grounding in traditional finance. There is the notorious volatility of crypto to consider, meaning that unless users practice a long-term buy-and-hold strategy, they may not want to walk away from a screen mid-trade.

Newcomer traders may also be unfamiliar with technical and fundamental analysis techniques, which both take time and practice to apply effectively. Fundamental analysis also requires some understanding of the underlying blockchain technology, which can mean floundering in a sea of jargon. Information sources aren’t always reliable as founders seek to shill their own projects.

Even once someone has learned all of this, trading for profit is still very much a hands-on activity, given that volatile price swings can wipe out gains instantly. Many traders turn to algorithmic trading using bots for this reason. However, this also involves yet more learning, as many bots rely on some degree of programming knowledge to get up and running.

Clearing the Way for Newcomers

There are signs that crypto entrepreneurs are taking some lessons to try and help smooth the experience for newer retail investors in India. Startup exchanges such as Bangalore-based TradeHorn Exchange are specifically tailored to newcomers, with an integrated wallet and low fees. B21, a mobile app targeting first-time cryptocurrency users, expanded its operations to India over the summer.

As an Indian startup, Mudrex is also targeting India as the first market for its global crypto brokerage platform, including a cryptocurrency index and low yield-bearing crypto savings accounts, offering new ways to invest. The company has already launched its algorithmic copy trading platform, allowing new users to replicate the exact trading strategy of advanced users with bots to generate a passive income from their holdings.

Assuming that the regulatory situation in India remains relatively stable, the nation represents a vast opportunity for the cryptocurrency sector. Tech-savvy, with a young population eager to find new ways to generate value, and home to over a billion people. The subcontinent may only just be catching up, but smoothing the user experience will be critical to capturing this potentially enormous market.

About the author

Edul Patel is Co-Founder and COO of Mudrex, a Y Combinator backed next generation trading platform which helps traders automate their trading. Previously founded Niffler and headed product at Tapzo.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.