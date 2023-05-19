India's Crompton Greaves reports Q4 profit beat on revenue growth

BENGALURU, May 19 (Reuters) - Indian household appliances maker Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd CROP.NS posted a smaller-than-expected 25.7% plunge in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, helped by higher revenue and the acquisition of a leading kitchen appliance maker.
The company said consolidated net profit fell to 1.31 billion rupees ($16.02 million) in the three months ended March 31 from 1.77 billion rupees a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, had expected profit to fall 30.5% to 1.23 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES Data.
Revenue from operations jumped 15.7% to 17.91 billion rupees. The company's board also declared a final dividend of 3 rupees per share.
WHY IT MATTERS
Crompton saw healthy sales growth supported by revenue inflow of 1.87 billion rupees from its acquisition of a major stake in kitchen appliances maker Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd BUTT.NS last year.
Consumer spending on electrical appliances shot up ahead of the summer season, with Crompton's peers also reporting an uptick in demand. Analysts expect revenue growth between 11.7% to nearly 19% for Crompton and its peers in fiscal 2024.
PEER COMPARISON
Valuation (next 12 months)
Estimates (next 12 months)
Analysts' sentiment
RIC
PE
EV/EBITDA
Revenue growth
Profit growth
Mean rating*
# of analysts
Stock to price target**
Div yield (%)
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd
CROP.NS
26.11
17.74
11.72
28.52
Buy
35
0.72
0.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUS.NS
34.80
20.79
18.90
55.00
Buy
19
0.89
0.71
Voltas Ltd
VOLT.NS
40.41
29.47
16.13
56.17
Hold
40
0.89
0.53
Havells India Ltd
HVEL.NS
51.87
34.14
14.13
37.35
Hold
25
0.96
0.41
* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell ** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT
JAN-MARCH STOCK PERFORMANCE
-- $1 = 81.7800 rupees
(Reporting by Priya Sagar in Bengaluru)
