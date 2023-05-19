India's Crompton Greaves reports Q4 profit beat on revenue growth

BENGALURU, May 19 (Reuters) - Indian household appliances maker Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd CROP.NS posted a smaller-than-expected 25.7% plunge in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, helped by higher revenue and the acquisition of a leading kitchen appliance maker.

The company said consolidated net profit fell to 1.31 billion rupees ($16.02 million) in the three months ended March 31 from 1.77 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected profit to fall 30.5% to 1.23 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES Data.

Revenue from operations jumped 15.7% to 17.91 billion rupees. The company's board also declared a final dividend of 3 rupees per share.

Crompton saw healthy sales growth supported by revenue inflow of 1.87 billion rupees from its acquisition of a major stake in kitchen appliances maker Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd BUTT.NS last year.

Consumer spending on electrical appliances shot up ahead of the summer season, with Crompton's peers also reporting an uptick in demand. Analysts expect revenue growth between 11.7% to nearly 19% for Crompton and its peers in fiscal 2024.

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

Profit growth

Mean rating*

# of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

CROP.NS

26.11

17.74

11.72

28.52

Buy

35

0.72

0.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUS.NS

34.80

20.79

18.90

55.00

Buy

19

0.89

0.71

Voltas Ltd

VOLT.NS

40.41

29.47

16.13

56.17

Hold

40

0.89

0.53

Havells India Ltd

HVEL.NS

51.87

34.14

14.13

37.35

Hold

25

0.96

0.41

* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell ** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

JAN-MARCH STOCK PERFORMANCE

