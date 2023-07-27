India's Coromandel International posts Q1 profit fall on weak demand

BENGALURU, July 27 (Reuters) - Indian agricultural chemicals maker Coromandel International Ltd CORF.NS reported a marginal drop in first-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by slowing demand.

Consolidated net profit after tax for the quarter fell 1% to 4.94 billion rupees ($60.3 million) from 4.99 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 4.22 billion rupees, as per Refinitiv data.

Revenue from operations fell 0.6% to 57.29 billion rupees.

KEY CONTEXT

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said inventory destocking by clients and weak demand from certain end users are projected to continue for the majority of the first half of the current fiscal in the chemicals industry.

Rival Deepak Fertilisers posted a near-75% fall in first-quarter profit on Wednesday.

Coromandel had reported a rise in profit for four consecutive quarters before posting a 15% fall in March-quarter profit.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

Profit growth

Mean rating*

# of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

Coromandel International Ltd

CORF.NS

14.14

9.56

-14.42

4.87

Buy

9

0.83

1.21

SRF Ltd

SRFL.NS

27.55

16.73

7.58

2.71

Buy

25

0.81

0.38

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd

DPFE.NS

7.98

6.03

1.31

NULL

Buy

1

0.80

1.81

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMH.NS

34.77

25.13

11.31

13.92

Buy

8

0.84

0.29

* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

APRIL-JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- All data from Refinitiv

-- $1 = 81.9374 Indian rupees

APRIL-JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE https://tmsnrt.rs/44GhN4l

(Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Kashish.Tandon@thomsonreuters.com;))

