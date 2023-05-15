India's Coromandel International posts 15% drop in Q4 profit as costs rise

BENGALURU, May 15 (Reuters) - Indian agricultural chemicals maker Coromandel International Ltd CORF.NS reported a 15% fall in its quarterly profit on Monday, as soaring costs offset growing demand.

Consolidated net profit after tax for the quarter rose to 2.46 billion rupees ($30.08 million), compared with 2.9 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose nearly 30% to 54.76 billion rupees, but was outpaced by a 32% increase in total expenses.

WHY IT MATTERS

Coromandel has reported a rise in quarterly profit in the last four quarters, as increased crop sowing and firm crop prices bolstered the demand for its products.

While the fertiliser sector witnessed high channel inventory in the fourth quarter driven by slight growth in demand and cooling raw material prices, reduced pest infestations have dented the consumption of pesticides, analysts said.

Last week, peer UPL Ltd UPLL.NSreported a 42% fall in its Q4 profit, hurt by rising raw material costs.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

Profit growth

Mean rating*

# of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

Coromandel International Ltd

CORF.NS

14.01

9.78

-19.33

1.18

Strong Buy

10

0.80

1.24

UPL Ltd

UPLL.NS

10.76

6.05

6.75

19.37

Buy

23

0.74

1.47

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMH.NS

31.64

21.47

15.89

23.00

Strong Buy

8

0.74

0.25

SRF Ltd

SRFL.NS

30.32

18.62

12.76

11.61

Buy

25

0.87

0.28

* The mean of analyst ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** The ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

JAN-MARCH STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- All data from Refinitiv

-- $1 = 81.78 Indian rupees

(Reporting by Kashish Tandon and Hritam Mukherjee)

((Kashish.Tandon@thomsonreuters.com;))

