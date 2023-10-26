India's Coromandel International misses Q2 profit estimates on muted demand

BENGALURU, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Indian agricultural chemicals maker Coromandel International Ltd CORF.NS on Thursday marginally missed profit estimates, hurt by muted demand for fertilisers and nutrients.

Consolidated net profit after tax for the second quarter rose 2% to 7.57 billion rupees ($91.00 million) from 7.41 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 7.59 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.

Revenue from operations slumped more than 30% to 69.88 billion rupees.

WHY IT MATTERS

Analysts at Nirmal Bang said agrochemical companies' revenue growth is likely to be muted due to weak topline amid persistent pressure on prices and unabated Chinese supplies at lower rates as per industry.

Rival SRF Ltd is expected to report its earnings on Friday.

Coromandel reported a fall in its profit for the last two consecutive quarters.

PEER COMPARISON

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

profit growth

Mean rating *

# of analysts

Stock to price target **

Div yield (%)

Coromandel International Ltd

CORF.NS

14.90

10.10

-4.81

5.47

STRONG BUY

10

0.91

1.08

SRF Ltd

SRFL.NS

28.45

17.03

10.11

8.34

BUY

25

0.84

0.37

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd

DPFE.NS

8.64

6.41

3.76

NULL

BUY

1

0.89

1.64

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMH.NS

36.22

25.97

10.33

14.65

BUY

7

0.87

0.30

* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell ** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

JULY-SEPT STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- $1 = 83.1860 rupees

($1 = 83.1860 Indian rupees)

Coromandel International Jul-Sept stock performance https://tmsnrt.rs/46J2YPG

(Reporting by Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Yagnoseni.Das@thomsonreuters.com; +91 6001289066;))

