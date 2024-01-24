India's corn supplies tightening on strong local demand - Louis Dreyfus exec

By Florence Tan and Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Strong domestic demand is tightening India's corn supplies, with the country's consumption of the animal feed ingredient seen growing by up to 2 million metric tons a year, a senior executive of global trading firm Louis Dreyfus said.

India has been a key corn exporter in Asia, supplying buyers in Southeast Asia, but shipments have dwindled in recent years amid rising local consumption.

"The corn balance sheet in India is very tight," Garima Jain, deputy CEO and head of grains for India at Louis Dreyfus Company, told Reuters.

"To meet domestic demand of poultry, starch and now ethanol, Indian corn production needs to increase at least 6-8% per annum, which is around 1.5 to 2 million tons per year. Considering an average yield of around 3 tons per hectare, either we need to increase yields or acreage under production."

India's corn exports have almost ground to a halt since December due to a rally in local prices on strong demand from the poultry and ethanol industry, making shipments from the country more expensive than those from rivals, according to four exporters last week.

For India's wheat supplies, Jain said the country's stocks are above the government's buffer norms, even though inventories have dropped in recent years.

India has banned wheat exports since 2022 and there has been market talk about the country turning to imports to meet domestic demand.

However, India's trade minister said earlier this month the country is not planning to import wheat.

Wheat stocks at state warehouses stood at 16.47 million metric tons as of Jan. 1, the lowest since 2017.

"The food Minister is estimating and they have said that the wheat crop of India is going to be 114 million tonnes. So, keeping that in mind, we are at a very comfortable position," she said on the sidelines of a commodities conference.

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Florence Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

