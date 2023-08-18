India's Concord Biotech up 23% in debut, valuing it at over $1 bln

Adds shares, benchmark indexes movement in paragraph 1, 3

BENGALURU, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian biopharma company Concord Biotech CONB.NS climbed as much as 23.7% in their market debut on Friday, valuing it at 95.92 billion rupees ($1.15 billion).

The company, which makes active pharmaceutical ingredients, the key biologically active elements in a drug, opened at 900.05 rupees compared with its initial public offer (IPO) price of 741 rupees.

Indian benchmark indexes, the Nifty 50 .NSEI and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN, were down 0.5% each as of 10:02 a.m. IST.

($1 = 83.0800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

