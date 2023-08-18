News & Insights

India's Concord Biotech up 23% in debut, valuing it at over $1 bln

Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

August 18, 2023 — 12:38 am EDT

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

Adds shares, benchmark indexes movement in paragraph 1, 3

BENGALURU, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian biopharma company Concord Biotech CONB.NS climbed as much as 23.7% in their market debut on Friday, valuing it at 95.92 billion rupees ($1.15 billion).

The company, which makes active pharmaceutical ingredients, the key biologically active elements in a drug, opened at 900.05 rupees compared with its initial public offer (IPO) price of 741 rupees.

Indian benchmark indexes, the Nifty 50 .NSEI and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN, were down 0.5% each as of 10:02 a.m. IST.

($1 = 83.0800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607; +91 8095218099;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.