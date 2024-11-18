India’s competition regulator imposes $25.4M fine on Meta Platforms

In a press release, the Competition Commission of India said, “The Competition Commission of India imposed a penalty of Rs. 213.14 crore on Meta for abusing its dominant position. This relates to how WhatsApp’s 2021 Privacy Policy was implemented and how user data was collected and shared with other Meta companies. The Commission also issued cease-and-desist directions and also directed Meta and WhatsApp to implement certain behavioural remedies within a defined timeline. In this matter, the Commission delineated two relevant markets i.e., the market for OTT messaging apps through smartphones in India; and the market for online display advertising in India. Further, Meta Group operating through WhatsApp was found to be dominant in the market for OTT messaging apps through smartphones in India. Furthermore, it was also found that Meta holds a leading position compared to its competitors in the online display advertising in India. Starting from January 2021, WhatsApp notified users about updates to its terms of service and privacy policies. The in-app notification stated that, effective 08.02.2021, users were required to accept these terms, including expanded scope of data collection as well as mandatory data sharing with Meta companies, to continue using WhatsApp. Under the previous privacy policy dated 25.08.2016, WhatsApp users were given the option to decide whether they wanted to share their data with Facebook. However, with the latest policy update in 2021, WhatsApp made data sharing with Meta mandatory for all users, removing the earlier option to opt out. As a result, users had to accept the new terms, which include data sharing with Meta, in order to continue using the platform. The Commission has concluded that the 2021 policy update by WhatsApp on a ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ basis constitutes an imposition of unfair condition under the Act, as it compels all users to accept expanded data collection terms and sharing of data within Meta Group without any opt out. Given the network effects and lack of effective alternatives, the 2021 Update forces users to comply, undermining their autonomy, and constitutes an abuse of Meta’s dominant position. Accordingly, the Commission finds that Metahas contravened Section 4(2)(a)(i) of the Act.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on META:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.