India's competition regulator approves Sony-Zee merger with conditions - ET Now

NEW DELHI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - India's competition regulator has approved a merger between the Indian unit of Japan's Sony 6758.T and Zee Entertainment ZEE.NS if certain conditions are met, television channel ET Now reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Sony and Zee did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta, Editing by Louise Heavens)

