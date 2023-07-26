News & Insights

India's Cipla tops profit view on strong domestic, N.America drug sales

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

July 26, 2023 — 06:47 am EDT

Written by Kashish Tandon for Reuters ->

Adds details on results in paragraphs 3-5, shares in paragraph 6

BENGALURU, July 26 (Reuters) - Cipla CIPL.NS, India's third-largest drugmaker by sales, reported a bigger-than-expected increase in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strength in its domestic and North American drugs business as well as easing input costs.

The company's consolidated net profit climbed 45% to 9.96 billion rupees ($121.5 million) in the first quarter, beating analysts expectations of 8.36 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Cipla, which makes the anti-allergic drug Cetirizine and generic versions of respiratory drugs Advair and Albuterol, said revenue rose nearly 18% to 62.69 billion rupees.

Its India business posted a near 12% growth, while sales in North American surged 52%.

Meanwhile, its costs of materials consumed fell nearly 15%, helping limit the effect of higher overall costs.

It also helped the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margins expanded to 30.7% in the quarter, from 21.3% from a year earlier.

Cipla's shares closed 1.3% higher after the results, compared with a 0.7% rise in the Nifty Pharma index .NIPHARM.

The company's rival Dr Reddy's Laboratories REDY.NS reported an 18% rise in its first-quarter profit. ($1 = 82.0050 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Savio D'Souza)

((Kashish.Tandon@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.