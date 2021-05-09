India's Cipla to make and sell Eli Lilly's baricitinib to treat COVID-19

BENGALURU, May 10 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd CIPL.NS said on Monday it has entered into a licensing agreement with U.S. company Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N to make and sell Lilly's arthritis drug baricitinib for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

