India's Cipla to make and sell Eli Lilly's baricitinib to treat COVID-19

Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

BENGALURU, May 10 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd CIPL.NS said on Monday it has entered into a licensing agreement with U.S. company Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N to make and sell Lilly's arthritis drug baricitinib for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

