India's Cipla jumps after Q1 profit beat

BENGALURU, July 27 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian drugmaker Cipla CIPL.NS rose 6% in early trading on Thursday, a day after the company reported quarterly profit that beat analyst estimates on strength in its domestic and North American drug businesses.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607; +91 8095218099;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.