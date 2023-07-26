India's Cipla jumps after Q1 profit beat

News & Insights

BENGALURU, July 27 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian drugmaker Cipla CIPL.NS rose 6% in early trading on Thursday, a day after the company reported quarterly profit that beat analyst estimates on strength in its domestic and North American drug businesses.

