India's Cipla gets regulator nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine - CNBC-TV18

Adds details on vaccines, background

June 29 (Reuters) - India's Cipla Ltd CIPL.NS has received approval from the country's drugs regulator to import the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc MRNA.O for restricted emergency use, CNBC-TV18 reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Cipla had on June 28 filed an application with the Drugs Controller General of India to import the vaccine, the report said.

Both Moderna and Cipla did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Moderna's shot will be the fourth vaccine in India after AstraZeneca's AZN.L Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Sputnik V developed by Russia's Gamaleya Institute.

After a fall in infections from a daily peak of 400,000 cases in May, India has doubled down on its efforts to vaccinate the country's 940 million adults amid supply constraints and fears of a third wave of pandemic.

India has held talks with several vaccine makers including Pfizer PFE.N, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N, but no deal has been signed.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.