India's Cipla beats estimates with 11% rise in quarterly profit

November 04, 2022 — 04:46 am EDT

Written by Rama Venkat and Anuran Sadhu for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Cipla CIPL.NS reported a better-than-expected 11% rise in second-quarter profit on Friday, as revenue from new ventures almost doubles.

Consolidated net profit rose to 7.89 billion Indian rupees ($95.6 million) in the quarter, from 7.11 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to report a profit of 7.83 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Cipla's total revenue from operations rose 5% to 57.59 billion rupees. ($1 = 82.5010 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat and Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter