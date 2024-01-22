News & Insights

India's Cipla beats estimates for Q3 profit

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

January 22, 2024 — 08:23 am EST

Written by Kashish Tandon, Varun Vyas, Rishika Sadam for Reuters ->

BENGALURU/HYDERABAD, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Indian generic drugmaker Cipla CIPL.NS posted a bigger-than-expected 32% rise in third-quarter profit on Monday, driven by strong performance in its North American business.

Consolidated net profit climbed to 10.56 billion Indian rupees ($127.1 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, beating analysts' average estimate of 10.43 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.

($1 = 83.1050 Indian rupees)

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
