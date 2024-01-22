India's Cipla beats estimates for Q3 profit

BENGALURU/HYDERABAD, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Indian generic drugmaker Cipla CIPL.NS posted a bigger-than-expected 32% rise in third-quarter profit on Monday, driven by strong performance in its North American business.

Consolidated net profit climbed to 10.56 billion Indian rupees ($127.1 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, beating analysts' average estimate of 10.43 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.

($1 = 83.1050 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Kashish Tandon and Varun Vyas in Bengaluru, Rishika Sadam in Hyderabad; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

