India's Cholamandalam Investment to issue CP worth $73 mln - traders

MUMBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - India's Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd CHLA.NS plans to raise 5.75 billion rupees ($72.92 million) by selling commercial papers of six-month and one-year maturities, three merchant bankers said on Wednesday.

The financial services company will offer a yield of 6.55% on the six-month papers and has received commitments worth about 5 billion rupees, the bankers said.

The company while will offer a yield of 6.84% on the one-year notes and has received commitments worth about 750 million rupees, they added.

The notes are rated A1+ by ICRA, and the six-month and one-year issues will mature in February 2023 and August 2023, respectively.

($1 = 78.8575 Indian rupees)

