India's Chennai Petroleum Corp forms joint venture for $4 bln refinery

BENGALURU, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Chennai Petroleum Corp CHPC.NS said on Tuesday it has formed a joint venture with its parent Company Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS and others for building the 9 MTPA refinery at a cost of 315.80 billion Indian rupees ($3.95 billion) in southern Tamil Nadu state.

($1 = 79.8490 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.