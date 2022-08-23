Oil

India's Chennai Petroleum Corp forms joint venture for $4 bln refinery

BENGALURU, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Chennai Petroleum Corp CHPC.NS said on Tuesday it has formed a joint venture with its parent Company Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS and others for building the 9 MTPA refinery at a cost of 315.80 billion Indian rupees ($3.95 billion) in southern Tamil Nadu state.

($1 = 79.8490 Indian rupees)

