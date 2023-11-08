India's CESC posts Q2 profit rise on higher power demand

Indian power generation and distribution company CESC CESC.NS posted a 14.1% rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by high electricity demand.

Consolidated net profit for the three months ended Sept. 30 increased to 3.48 billion rupees ($41.80 million) from 3.05 billion rupees a year earlier, the RP - Sanjiv Goenka Group flagship company said in an exchange filing.

Revenue from operations rose 11.2% to 43.52 billion rupees.

The September quarter marked the West Bengal-based company's third straight quarter of reporting a rise in profit.

India's power demand, which typically peaks during May due to severe heat, remained high during the July-September quarter due to unusually dry weather, a plunge in hydroelectric output and higher economic activity.

According to brokerage Elara Capital, power demand in India soared to a record high of 241GW in September, surpassing the Central Electricity Authority's target of 230GW for FY24.

State-run peers Power Grid Corporation of India PGRD.NS and NTPC NTPC.NS posted a 3.6% and 38.2% rise in quarterly profit respectively, helped by higher sales and lower expenses. Tata Power Company TTPW.NS is expected to report later in the day.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

Profit growth

Mean rating*

# of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

CESC Ltd

CESC.NS

7.44

6.69

7.70

11.48

Buy

7

0.87

7.80

Tata Power Company Ltd

TTPW.NS

NULL

11.77

10.05

70.26

Hold

17

1.05

0.82

NTPC Ltd

NTPC.NS

11.11

8.25

5.13

15.54

Strong Buy

15

0.88

2.84

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

PGRD.NS

12.28

7.60

1.74

1.94

Buy

9

0.99

5.41

* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell ** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

JULY-SEPT STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- All data from LSEG

-- $1 = 83.2455 rupees

