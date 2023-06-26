News & Insights

Banking
SPGI

India's cenbank may cut rates in early 2024 as inflation eases – S&P

Credit: REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

June 26, 2023 — 07:32 am EDT

Written by Siddhi Nayak for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, June 26 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will likely start cutting the policy repo rate in early 2024 once headline inflation eases toward the 4% target, S&P Global Ratings said.

"In India, under the assumption of normal monsoons, we expect headline consumer inflation to soften to 5% in fiscal 2024 from 6.7%," the rating agency said in a report dated June 25 that was released to the media on Monday.

"Softer crude prices and tempering of demand will bring down fuel and core inflation, respectively."

Annual retail inflation INCPIY-ECIcooled to a more than two-year low of 4.25% in May as cost pressures on food eased. Inflation in May was within the RBI's target band of 2-6% for the third straight month.

India's monetary policy committee has raised the repo rate by 250 basis points since May 2022 but held it steady at 6.50% in April and June this year. The committee is widely expected to pause hikes for the rest of 2023.

S&P said that India's inflation and rate hike cycles have peaked. It expects inflation to average 5% this fiscal year, below the RBI's forecast of 5.1%, and clock a 6% growth in gross domestic product.

As inflation and external deficits recede in Asia, the pressure on central banks to raise rates has also eased, S&P said. Even as calls for rate cuts grow louder, there is little room for lower rates anytime soon in a setting of high-interest rates in the United States, it added.

S&P expects RBI to cut the rate by 25 basis points this fiscal year, taking the repo rate to 6.25% by March-end. The RBI could thereafter cut the rate by 100 bps over 2024-2, it added.

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Siddhi.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com; +91 22 6921 7848;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BankingUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPGI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.