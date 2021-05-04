India's cenbank governor to speak on Wednesday

Contributor
Tom Westbrook Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

SINGAPORE, May 5 (Reuters) - India's central bank governor Shaktikanta Das will make a speech at 0430 GMT on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India announced on Twitter.

"Watch out for the address by RBI Governor," it said. It gave no further details. COVID-19 infections surged past 20 million in the world's second-most populous country on Tuesday.

