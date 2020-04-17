India's cenbank cuts reverse repo rate in bid to spur bank lending

Contributors
Swati Bhat Reuters
Euan Rocha Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

The Reserve Bank of India cut its reverse repo rate by 25 basis points on Friday, in a bid to push banks to deploy excess funds within the system toward lending, and help revive growth.

MUMBAI, April 17 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India cut its reverse repo rate by 25 basis points on Friday, in a bid to push banks to deploy excess funds within the system toward lending, and help revive growth.

In a speech, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank had cut its reverse repo rate to 3.75% with immediate effect, to encourage banks to "deploy surplus funds".

The central bank kept its benchmark repo rate unchanged at 4.40%, Das said.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat and Euan Rocha; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((euan.rocha@tr.com; +91 22 6180 7257; Reuters Messaging: euan.rocha.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More