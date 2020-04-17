India's cenbank cuts reverse repo rate in bid to spur bank lending

MUMBAI, April 17 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India cut its reverse repo rate by 25 basis points on Friday, in a bid to push banks to deploy excess funds within the system toward lending, and help revive growth.

In a speech, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank had cut its reverse repo rate to 3.75% with immediate effect, to encourage banks to "deploy surplus funds".

The central bank kept its benchmark repo rate unchanged at 4.40%, Das said.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat and Euan Rocha; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

