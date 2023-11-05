News & Insights

India's Cello World surges 27.9% in pre-open trading debut

November 05, 2023 — 11:24 pm EST

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian kitchenware products maker Cello World CELO.NS were 27.93% higher in their pre-open trading debut on Monday, valuing the company at 175.94 billion rupees ($2.12 billion).

The stock was trading at 829 rupees, compared with its initial public offer (IPO) price of 648 rupees.

The benchmark Nifty 50 .NSEI was 0.5% up.

($1 = 83.1710 Indian rupees)

