India's Cadila to end late-stage trials of potential COVID-19 vaccine in March

AHMEDABAD, India July 17 (Reuters) - India's Zydus Cadila CADI.NS plans to complete late-stage trials for its potential coronavirus vaccine in March 2021 and could produce up to 100 million doses a year if trials are successful, Chairman Pankaj Patel told Reuters.

Cadila's vaccine candidate, dubbed ZyCov-D, is one of dozens being developed around the world to fight the coronavirus.

