India's Cadila Healthcare starts producing COVID-19 vaccine candidate
By Sumit Khanna
AHMEDABAD, India, April 23 (Reuters) - India's Cadila Healthcare CADI.NS has started producing its potential COVID-19 vaccine for which it will seek emergency use authorisation in May or June, its managing director told Reuters, with an aim to make up to 240 million doses a year.
"We have just started producing doses," Sharvil Patel said in a Microsoft Teams interview on Friday. "But it is not meaningfully large."
