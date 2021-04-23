US Markets

India's Cadila Healthcare starts producing COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Sumit Khanna Reuters
India's Cadila Healthcare has started producing its potential COVID-19 vaccine for which it will seek emergency use authorisation in May or June, its managing director told Reuters, with an aim to make up to 240 million doses a year.

"We have just started producing doses," Sharvil Patel said in a Microsoft Teams interview on Friday. "But it is not meaningfully large."

