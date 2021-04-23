India's Cadila Healthcare starts producing COVID-19 vaccine candidate

By Sumit Khanna

AHMEDABAD, India, April 23 (Reuters) - India's Cadila Healthcare CADI.NS has started producing its potential COVID-19 vaccine for which it will seek emergency use authorisation in May or June, its managing director told Reuters, with an aim to make up to 240 million doses a year.

"We have just started producing doses," Sharvil Patel said in a Microsoft Teams interview on Friday. "But it is not meaningfully large."

(Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((Krishna.Das@tr.com; +91 987111 8314;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.